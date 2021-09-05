Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.86

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 30046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

Several research firms have commented on BRDCY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.