Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,195 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

