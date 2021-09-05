Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,523 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.80 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.