Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $2,171,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.46. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.