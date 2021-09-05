Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,026 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lydall were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,573,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Lydall by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 176,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lydall by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,884 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 96,843 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 978.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 85,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Lydall stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,033.83 and a beta of 3.08. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

