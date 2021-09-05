Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 28,005 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,005 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

