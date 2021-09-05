Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research analysts have commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OGN stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

