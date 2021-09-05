Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 646,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 171.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 595,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 376,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

