Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $590.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $497.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.