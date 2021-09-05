Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $24.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $656,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,111,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 644,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,831. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

