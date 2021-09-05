Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. First Financial Northwest reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

