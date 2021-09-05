Brokerages Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $552.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

