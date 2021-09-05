Brokerages Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

NYSE:CWK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,271. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,843,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock worth $175,045,931 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

