Brokerages Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.45. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

DEN stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.57. 639,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,173. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth $15,725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Denbury by 227.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 480,971 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth $217,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

