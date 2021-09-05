Brokerages Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million.

GP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 374.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 87,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,248. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

