Brokerages Expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC cut their target price on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

HEXO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. 6,953,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,984,658. HEXO has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in HEXO in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HEXO in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in HEXO by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.