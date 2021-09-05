Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report sales of $27.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $57.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $112.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $121.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $130.88 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. 898,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,704. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.70. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

