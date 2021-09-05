Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post $461.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.50 million and the highest is $475.00 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $355.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. lifted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NYSE MTW traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. 193,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $808.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.44. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

