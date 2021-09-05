Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Post $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Willdan Group posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Willdan Group.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $38.67. 29,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,498. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.12 million, a PE ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Willdan Group news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,821.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,109 shares of company stock valued at $749,880. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,936,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after buying an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 236,709 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 57,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

