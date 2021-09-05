Brokerages Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Target Price at $63.80

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

