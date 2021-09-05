Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT at $47.00

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

EIFZF opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

