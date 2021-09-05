Brokerages Set New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Target Price at $42.75

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE NJR traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 256,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

