Brokerages Set Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Target Price at $59.33

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

OM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OM stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $49.54. 482,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -8.93. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,040,034.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,468 shares of company stock worth $4,762,873. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after buying an additional 286,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

