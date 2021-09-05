Brokerages Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Target Price at $75.83

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,114,000 after buying an additional 1,084,610 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after purchasing an additional 472,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after purchasing an additional 405,473 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PB traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

