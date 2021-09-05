Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $51.45

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 938,340 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after acquiring an additional 807,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.