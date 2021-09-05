Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Target Price at GBX 1,405.86

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STJ shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

Shares of STJ stock traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,670 ($21.82). 1,138,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,487. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,679 ($21.94). The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,570.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,416.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.32%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

