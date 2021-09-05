Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target at $20.45

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMMCF. TD Securities upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS SMMCF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $17.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

