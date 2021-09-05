Brokerages Set Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) PT at $11.57

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

TUFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TUFN opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $405.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 791,187 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 219,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 193,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,321,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

