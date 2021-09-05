Brokerages Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $51.17

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Xencor alerts:

NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.82. 148,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,246. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Xencor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 468,766 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.