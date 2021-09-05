Brokerages Set XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) PT at $134.56

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.04.
Several research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
XPO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,942. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.04.
In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.