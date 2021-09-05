Brokerages Set XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) PT at $134.56

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

XPO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,942. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

