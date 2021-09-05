Brokers Offer Predictions for Five Below, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.49. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $193.56 on Friday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $121.79 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

