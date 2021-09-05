Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAM opened at $56.87 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

