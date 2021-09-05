BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.71. BRP also posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 217.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BRP by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.33. 254,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,841. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 3.00. BRP has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $101.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 10.45%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

