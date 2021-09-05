BTIG Research Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $138.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

GWRE opened at $123.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.39 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average is $108.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

