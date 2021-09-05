Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $327,931.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,918 shares in the company, valued at $592,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $453,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 773,294 shares of company stock worth $90,567,855 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $98.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

