Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $298.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.14.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total value of $946,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

