Burney Co. Acquires 26 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $568.11 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $571.67. The firm has a market cap of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

