Burney Co. Buys 3,025 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Burney Co. increased its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,138,000 after purchasing an additional 961,135 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in ABM Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,604,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,723,000 after acquiring an additional 87,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

