Burney Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $120.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

