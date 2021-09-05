Burney Co. Purchases 776 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

