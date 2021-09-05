Burney Co. Reduces Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after buying an additional 811,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after buying an additional 452,156 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $125.47 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $126.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

