Burney Co. Sells 337 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $18,220,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.