ByteNext (BNU) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded down 21% against the dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $998,593.05 and $20,554.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00064786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00154450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00189089 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.98 or 0.07760829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,246.67 or 1.00091933 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.40 or 0.00988836 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars.

