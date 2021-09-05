C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Needham & Company LLC

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $146.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.78.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of -56.23. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,822,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,771,297 shares of company stock valued at $346,156,495 over the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.