Canadian National Railway Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.4827 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

CNI stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.30. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.59.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

