Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires 785 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 683,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enstar Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 557,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 147,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $226.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.69. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $148.56 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.04.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

