Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,349 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.25.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $274.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $283.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

