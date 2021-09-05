Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $1,058,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.78 and a 200 day moving average of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

