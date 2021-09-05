Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 2,090 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after acquiring an additional 177,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,263,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,322,000 after buying an additional 108,554 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $191.10 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

