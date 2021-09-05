Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of V opened at $225.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.95 and its 200-day moving average is $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

